New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 16.6% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

