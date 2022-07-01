New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $295,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $254.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

