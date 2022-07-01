New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $228.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

