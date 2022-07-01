New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

UNP opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average is $240.59. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.