New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.89 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

