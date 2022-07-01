New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 61.8% in June

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NYC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 26,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,278. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

In other New York City REIT news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares in the company, valued at $14,951,404.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,199.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 160,400 shares of company stock worth $1,944,451. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 123.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

