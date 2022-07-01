Newmont (TSE:NGT) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$76.45 and last traded at C$76.60. 116,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 183,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.96.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.96.

Get Newmont alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.79 billion and a PE ratio of 47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.78.

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.