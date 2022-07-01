Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $4.88 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

