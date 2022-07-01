Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Hits $855,727.00

Newton (NEW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Newton has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $855,727.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00185608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.21 or 0.01046440 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00085075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015932 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

