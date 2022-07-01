Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Shares Up 70.7%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 70.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Newtopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, delivers disease prevention solutions. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on physical and mental health risk reduction. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

