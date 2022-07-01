NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,340.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00524937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00042066 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

