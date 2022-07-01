NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,109.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00514551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00273894 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00035976 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002707 BTC.

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

