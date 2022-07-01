NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NEE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,376. The stock has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.