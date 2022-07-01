NFTX (NFTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.70 Million

NFTX (NFTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $28.35 or 0.00146764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $84,404.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.37 or 0.99966515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.