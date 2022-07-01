Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Up 112.6% in June

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NICFF stock remained flat at $$22.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Nichias has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $22.90.
About Nichias (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nichias (NICFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.