NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Up 65.5% in June

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ NDAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,538. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

