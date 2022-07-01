Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in June

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NHNKY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 24,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile (Get Rating)
