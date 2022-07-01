Nimiq Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Nimiq has a market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $612,036.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.05444818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00263486 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00584199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00517892 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,074,774,089 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,774,089 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

