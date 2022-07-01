Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,577. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

