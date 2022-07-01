Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nitches stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 482,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

