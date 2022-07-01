Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $21.13

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $20.25. Nordstrom shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 37,605 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

