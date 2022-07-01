Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.89.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $227.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $86,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

