Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Down 6.3%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.97 and last traded at $82.97. Approximately 2,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 163,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Nova by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

