Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00). 247,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 379,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($1.95).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.73. The company has a market capitalization of £115.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

