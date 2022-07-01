NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

