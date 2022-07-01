NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.84.
In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
