NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in June

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

