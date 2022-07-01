Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 10,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 946,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

NUVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 569,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $6,078,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

