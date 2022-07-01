Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 114.3% in June

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the May 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter.

NVG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 518,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

