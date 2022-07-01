Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,872,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the period.

JFR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,227. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

