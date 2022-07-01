Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Shares Up 0.8%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.28. 139,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 183,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

