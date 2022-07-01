Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 68,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,815. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

