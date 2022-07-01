Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Up 86.1% in June

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the May 31st total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE NAD opened at $12.47 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

