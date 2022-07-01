O3Swap Market Cap Reaches $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.28 or 0.02126300 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00092118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016065 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

