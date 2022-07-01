Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 1,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,684,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,494,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,645,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,568 shares of company stock worth $8,284,302. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

