OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.45. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 748,675 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$361.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,930.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

