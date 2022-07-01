OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.45. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 748,675 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58.
In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$710,930.
About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
