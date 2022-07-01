OceanEx Token (OCE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,172.00

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $541,242.24 and approximately $3,172.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 145.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.02298097 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015970 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.