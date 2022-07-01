Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.
Oceanic Wind Energy Company Profile (CVE:NKW)
See Also
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.