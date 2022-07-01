Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $479.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $393.88 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

