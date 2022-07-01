Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

CM stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.