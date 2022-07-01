Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.