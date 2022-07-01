Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $455,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.23 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

