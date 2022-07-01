Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 107,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

