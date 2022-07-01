OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 5,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $25.54.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.