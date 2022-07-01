OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 4,110 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 23.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

