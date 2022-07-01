OLIO Financial Planning Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,995. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.
