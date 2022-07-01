OLIO Financial Planning Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OLIO Financial Planning decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,990,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.