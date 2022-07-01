OLIO Financial Planning Has $731,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

VO stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,251. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.35 and a 200 day moving average of $227.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

