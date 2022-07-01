OLIO Financial Planning Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.23. 23,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $32.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.