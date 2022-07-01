OLIO Financial Planning Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,608,007 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.