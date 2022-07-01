Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

